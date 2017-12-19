Plea filed in Madras High Court for producing fisherman’s body

Madras High Court. (File) Madras High Court. (File)

A man has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to authorities to produce the body of his son, who died in a mishap while fishing near Jubail coastal area in Saudi Arabia last month.

When the plea from A Justin came up on Tuesday, a division bench of justices Rajhiv Shakdher and N Satish Kumar issued notice to the authorities concerned, returnable on December 22.

According to the petitioner, his son J Brain Ignatius, 24, was employed as a contract fishing labourer by a private company in Saudi Arabia.

When his son and others were fishing on November 30 near Jubail coastal area, their boat was hit by an oil vessel.

Four other fishermen were rescued, but his son could not be traced. His body was found on December 4.

The man sent a representation to authorities concerned to send the body on December 16.

As there was no response, he filed the plea for a direction to the authorities to send his son’s mortal remains home.

The deceased belonged to Pamban in Ramanathapuram district.

