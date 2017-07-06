Plea by Delhi bird foundation: NGT stays work on waste treatment plant

National Green Tribunal (File Photo) National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Wednesday stayed work on a waste treatment plant in the catchment area of Basai ‘wetland’ in Gurgaon after noting its adverse impact on the water body. The counsel for the Haryana government agreed to maintain “status quo” on the construction site till the next hearing in the case, scheduled to be held on July 27.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim was informed that the boundary wall of the plant was adjacent to the rich biodiversity of bird species.

“While the treatment plant should be away from the water body and wetland, it is inside the water body and wetland,” said the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

However, the Haryana government said that the area was not a notified wetland. “There are no documents to show that this is a wetland. The area is clearly shown as a public utility area,” said the counsel.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by NGO Delhi Bird Foundation seeking a stay on the project. Though Basai wetland was not declared a wetland under the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2010, it was a valuable water body, the plea contended.

“The construction and debris plant which is under process of establishment shall have an adverse impact upon the water body due to various activities connected with the plant,” the plea said. The plant, according to the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation, will be spread over 3.5 acres of land and process 5,00 tonnes of waste a day. With PTI inputs

