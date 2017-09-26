Plea by AAP leader Ashutosh: ‘Make Jaitley testify again — in Hindi’

Arun Jaitley (PTI/File Photo) Arun Jaitley (PTI/File Photo)

AAP leader Ashutosh Monday moved a plea before a Metropolitan Magistrate seeking the re-examination of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley – this time in Hindi. The AAP leader was referring to a defamation case that Jaitley has filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, him and others in connection with the DDCA row.

He moved the plea before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat and said that Jaitley be directed to testify again, in Hindi, as the law mandates. He claimed that as per law, the proceedings in Delhi courts should be conducted in either English or Hindi – whichever language the litigants and counsel can understand.

Ashutosh has also sought video and audio recordings of the court proceedings. The court reserved the order on the pleas for October 27. It also granted exemption to Kejriwal, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and others from personal appearance for the day, after they referred to their political engagements.

