Plea against pellets: SC ‘shocked’ by affidavit of J&K Bar association

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra was hearing a petition filed by the association challenging use of pellet guns by security personnel in the Valley. A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra was hearing a petition filed by the association challenging use of pellet guns by security personnel in the Valley.

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it was “shocked” by contents of an additional affidavit filed by J&K High Court Bar Association which questioned accession of the state to the Indian Union.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra was hearing a petition filed by the association challenging use of pellet guns by security personnel in the Valley.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who appeared for the Centre, drew the court’s attention to the additional affidavit filed by the association and said, “They are questioning the accession of J&K to India and saying that all elections since 1947 are rigged”.

The bench then observed, “We are shocked after seeing the additional affidavit”. It sought to know “how is it (points on accession etc) relevant to the Special Leave Petition”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App