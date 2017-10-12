Plea against overloaded trucks: NGT seeks Food Corporation of India, Delhi govt reply

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

A plea seeking directions to stop plying of 10-year-old “overloaded” trucks registered outside Delhi from supplying food grains to the PDS shops here, has led the National Green Tribunal to seek responses of Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the Delhi government. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the FCI, AAP government, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd and others while seeking their responses on the plea before October 16.

The green panel, however, made it clear that it would not deal with all the prayers made by the applicant in the plea. “We confine our notice only to plying of trucks by FCI which are more than 10 years and causing serious pollution, by over-loading, in violation of the orders of the tribunal. Issue notice to respondents,” the bench said.

The petition filed by NGO ‘Anyay Virodhi Morcha’ has alleged that overloaded trucks, used for transportation of food articles, cause more pollution and accidents and a vehicle carrying goods beyond its capacity emits exponentially more toxic gases.

It claimed that there were six FCI godowns in Delhi and foodgrains were being supplied to the PDS centres and shops by such trucks and goods carriers. “The applicant submits that the respondents are causing pollution thereby continuously flouting the guidelines, norms, rules/regulations etc. The respondents in collusion with each other are allowing diesel trucks which have been registered more than 10 years back and despite the representations they have not stop or discontinued,” the plea said.

Advocate Ashwani Dubey, appearing for the NGO, said the trucks bearing the registration number of other states were being used to transport wheat and rice from one place to another in Delhi itself, which was in violation of rule 90(7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

According to the Rule, the vehicles “shall not pick-up and down goods” between two point situated in the same State (other than home state) even having national permits, he said. “Issue appropriate order/direction, directing…to immediately stop transportation of specified food articles by the diesel vehicles, that is trucks/trolleys/goods carrier which are older than 10 years,” the plea said.

