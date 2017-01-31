Plea against CJI: SC bars two litigants for life from filing PILs

The Supreme Court. (File) The Supreme Court. (File)

Two litigants, who cast aspersions on Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and his predecessor Justice T S Thakur, were on Monday barred for life by the Supreme Court from filing any PIL in the apex court or in a high court. A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra also took strong exception to the petitioners making President Pranab Mukherjee a party to the case while seeking several directives against the current and former CJI. One of the prayers in the PIL was to direct the removal of Justice Khehar.

The bench said that the duo — Anindita and Anirban Dey — would invite contempt of court proceedings if they ever approach a constitutional court with a PIL unless there is a violation of their personal fundamental rights.

Facing a criminal case in Mumbai, Anindita and Anirban had moved the Supreme Court in appeal against a Bombay High Court order of January 2014, but their petition was rejected by a bench headed by Justice Khehar in January 2016. The review petition too was dismissed in August last year.

The duo then filed a PIL, making Justice Khehar a party to their case, apart from arraying Justice Thakur and President Mukherjee. When the matter came up for hearing in the court on Monday, nobody was present. The PIL was called out twice but the duo did not turn up.