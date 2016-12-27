Playground row: Manish Sisodia backs Bodakdev residents

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday announced his party’s support to the residents of Bodakdev area who have been agitating to retrieve a public playground from the Nirma Vidya Vihar run by Nirma Education and Research Foundation. The land had been given to the school by AUDA in 2001.

Expressing his solidarity to those sitting on dharna he said, “The dharna is about 6,000 square metre of land but if I look at it from a larger view, it is not of 6,000 square metre land. In the country, in big cities, thousands of such lands have been taken by private school management, bureaucrats and politicians. At many places, control over land has been done by extending, like in this case, of parks. This is not possible without confluence of politicians and bureaucrats. How can this be possible since 2001 while in 2011 notices were issued four times? ”

When contacted, the AUDA chairman Bhupendra Patel said, “The land has been given to the school as per rules and regulations. There are clear instructions put up at the playground. However, despite this even if we need to make some changes we are ready to do. Also, this matter is sub judice now. So we would follow the directions of the Gujarat High Court.”