Plastic rice being sold in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

After the rumoured sale of ‘plastic rice’ in parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, cases of adulterated rice being sold in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani town too have surfaced. A local woman complained that when she cooked rice which she had bought from a grocery store in the town, she found it inedible due to its different taste. She said, “I felt that the taste of the cooked rice was different. That’s when my husband took to social media and saw information on plastic rice.”

The family then made a ball of the cooked rice and when it was thrown on the floor it bounced like a plastic ball. After that, it got confirmed that adulterated rice of “11 21” brand was being sold in certain grocery stores of the Haldwani market. The videos, which were uploaded on social media, caught attention after which several similar cases came into notice.

Haldwani city magistrate K K Mishra told The Indian Express that there were rumours of adulterated eggs and sugar too. “We started collecting samples of rice, eggs and sugar from stores across the town yesterday [on Tuesday], to send them to the laboratory for tests,” Mishra said.

Food security officers in the town had collected samples of rice, sugar and eggs from at least 25 stores in the town and had sent them for laboratory tests. However, the results were awaited, Mishra said.

