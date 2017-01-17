Plastic notes printing: Congress questions government over shortlisting blacklisted UK firm

Congress on Tuesday raised a host of questions over attempts to involve a UK-based “blacklisted” company in printing plastic notes accusing the government of compromising national interest. “A tainted UK-based note printing company De La Rue has been shortlisted for printing of plastic notes in India despite it being blacklisted. It shows complicity at the highest level,” former Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy told reporters at AICC headquarters.

He lamented that though he has made the demand for a probe in a letter to the Prime Minister, he has not even got an acknowledgement. “The documents clearly show that the company has been working in India as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and has been collaborating with the department of Commerce,” Chandy said giving details of the letter.

He wondered as to how a company reportedly blacklisted is able to establish an office in India and work closely with the Union Commerce Department. He said in 2011, responding to a question in Rajya Sabha regarding security printing, the then Minister of State for Finance Namo Narain Meena had stated that the security clearance was denied to De La Rue after it failed to comply with the specifications stipulated in the contract.

Besides, he said the tagline of the company website “Giving Make in India the currency to Succeed” affirms its participation in the ‘Make in India’ program. Chandy said a day before the demonetisation decision was announced by the Prime Minister, India-UK joint Tech summit was kick started in New Delhi.

“This summit had De La Rue as one among the platinum partners,” he said.