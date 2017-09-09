Plastic cash tokens, medicine, Lexus found on first day of search at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters

Security forces cordoned off the road leading to the Dera headquarters in Sirsa on Friday. Jaipal Singh Security forces cordoned off the road leading to the Dera headquarters in Sirsa on Friday. Jaipal Singh

PLASTIC CASH tokens used as a “parallel currency”, unlabelled Ayurvedic medicines, an OB van and a luxury vehicle estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore were found on the first day of the search of the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa. The nearly 10-hour search was conducted by the police and paramilitary forces. “A Lexus car without number plates, Ayurveda medicines without labels and an OB van were found,” said Satish Mehra, deputy director, public relations department, Haryana.

Sources told The Indian Express that Rs 12,000 in cash, a few computers, hard discs and demonetised currency worth Rs 7,000 were also found. The search, being described as a “sanitisation”, is likely to continue for a few days. Almost 5,000 personnel, including Haryana police, paramilitary forces and the Army, were deployed. The team included 400 commandos and a large number of vehicles, including police and paramilitary buses, Quick Reaction Team vans, bomb disposal squads, a dog squad and bulldozers.

During the operation, there was a curfew in the locality. Internet services were suspended till Sunday in Sirsa. Asked about allegations of human skeletons being found in the area, Dera officials told police the burnt remains of some followers, who had died natural deaths, were buried on the premises.

The police have located the so-called “gufa” inside the Dera, where Ram Rahim stayed. “There was a pathway connecting the girls’ hostel to this building. This pathway has now been blocked,” said an administrative officer.

