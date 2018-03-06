Plans to provide satellite bandwidth to Central Armed Police Forces: Govt

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs (Express Photo) Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Home Affairs (Express Photo)

It is being planned to provide a dedicated bandwidth to various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure effective border guarding and other duties, the government on Tuesday informed the Parliament.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said there is a proposal for dedicated bandwidth on 5 different beams for the various CAPFs.

“In this regard, compatible sets are being designed by Defence Electronics Application Laboratory (DEAL), Dehradun, and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL),” the minister said.

He said his ministry has constituted a task force under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary (border management) with members from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the BSF to identify areas for application of space technology-based tools for effective border management and surveillance.

“The report of the task force has been submitted to Secretary (Space) and Chairman ISRO on September 8 last year,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App