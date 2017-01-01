Planning over, 2017 is the year of implementation: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

For Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, 2017 will be the year of implementation of his BJP government’s policies formulated in the first two years of his tenure. In an exclusive interaction with Varinder Bhatia, Khattar says people of the state can expect more industry and jobs within this year.

The state government wanted to mark 2016 with an unprecedented investors’ summit – Happening Haryana. But the violent Jat agitation rocked the state. How do you see it and what have you learnt from it?

It was an unfortunate incident, shouldn’t have happened. Why did it happen? Everybody has his/her own theories. I feel somewhere it was the political agenda of the opposition. They [opposition] thought it was a new government, a new Chief Minister, thus they could use their political agenda to browbeat us to use it for their political interests. Everybody has his/her own calculations. They also must have done it. Some evidence of that has also surfaced. Probes are on and decisions shall be given by the courts. People are aware about our government’s intentions and the way we are functioning. We do not have any caste or regional bias. We are working on the principle of Haryana Ek, Haryanvi ek. Our foremost agenda is development of our state.

But Jat organisations have again given a call to relaunch agitation from June. Are you prepared?

We are doing all recruitment with utmost transparency. People are getting jobs on the basis of merit. Backwardness of society is also our concern, be it social or economic backwardness. We have to remove that backwardness. We are making efforts towards that. When people get employment and they rise, all such demands will fade. Miscreants will not get any support.

Regarding industry and employment, more than 580 MoUs were signed in 2016. What is the current status of those MoUs?

MoUs are still being signed. To date, we have got investments MoUs worth over Rs 7 lakh crore. A few of them have also started getting mature. About 100 MoUs have gone to the next stage of agreements. investors have purchased land, taken licences. Final agreements of around Rs 80,000-1 lakh crore have already been signed. Industries have started coming up. People have started getting employment. Good thing is that we started working on Ease of Doing Business. When we started, Haryana was ranked at 14th spot. After our efforts of improving facilities, Haryana has reached 5th rank. States of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are yet ahead of us. But Haryana is among first in northern states, be it Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh or J&K. Investors are attracted to a state on the basis of Ease of Doing Business rankings.

What are the major steps your government plans for the state in 2017?

This year is very important for us since it is the middle year of our five-year tenure. Coincidentally, it is also Haryana’s golden jubilee year. Our planning period is already over. All our plans are in place regarding infrastructure. Now, the time is to work in the field. In my tour of 90 Assembly constituencies, I made 3,500 announcements. Out of these, on around 1200 announcements, either implementation has begun or the work has been completed. Rest of the announcements shall also be completed within this year. This third year of our tenure shall be the year of implementation of our policies, MoUs, generating employment, setting up industries, improvement in skill development, education and health services.

Congress and INLD leaders have already issued statements that they will not campaign for their parties in Punjab because of SYL issue. Would you go and campaign for BJP in Punjab?

These are political gimmicks. If our party assigns us this responsibility, we shall definitely go. As I said, this issue [SYL] has nothing to do with a political party. It is a contest of ideologies. When we go there [in punjab], we shall insist on our same stand – to give our share of water. Punjab acted unconstitutionally, it is proven now. There also, we shall say we should work according to Constitution, according to SC’s verdict.

Nobody can deny it. Won’t it be a conflict within BJP when you would say such things sharing stage with your party members in Punjab? Our party has never issued any such statement. Even if, for the time being, BJP in Punjab has spoken anything in the interest of Punjab; the verdict is not going to be announced by Punjab or Haryana governments. Whatever Punjab or Haryana governments had to do, they have already done that. Now Supreme Court had already given a verdict and that is binding on all.

Opposition alleges that you deliberately left loopholes in the constitution of Dhingra Commission by not obtaining a prior cabinet nod and mid-way changing the terms of reference on the request of the inquiry officer. Is it correct?

There are two kinds of cases. If you analyse commissions constituted in the past, in majority of the cases commissions were announced and then post-facto Cabinet approvals were taken. Dhingra commission also has post-facto approval of the cabinet. As far as expansion of terms of reference is concerned, inquiry officer can ask for it. Whenever during the course of inquiry, something is left vague and is not clear, he can do it. For instance, in this inquiry, the initial scope was probing the licences granted in Sector 83.

But Commission found that there was no licence taken in the name of Sector 83, because the sector came into existence later. Earlier the land belonged to villages or licenses were allotted on the basis of khasra numbers etc. and village names. Four villages were covered under Sector 83. Thus, in that reference, we expanded terms of reference and asked the Commission to probe the licences allotted in those villages.

When we wrote village names, a few other sectors also came under the purview. Our intention is only to probe whatever wrongs happened whether in one or four sectors or villages need to be unearthed. But we couldn’t have ordered a probe into entire Gurgaon. Some people ask this question also. Had we done that, we would not have got a report in six months. If we had an intention to dump the inquiry for 10 years, we would have done that by ordering probe for entire Gurgaon. Then you would have questioned our intentions.

How are we promoting cashless transactions in Haryana?

We have pushed our entire official and non-official machinery in promoting cashless transactions across the State. Things are improving. We are getting reports that the new currency is into circulation now and people are not facing problems in banks or ATMs. Old currency notes are only papers now. Today onwards, the queues shall end.