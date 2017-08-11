Plan to find a permanent solution to Northeast floods: Kiren Rijiju

Floods in Assam. (File) Floods in Assam. (File)

The Centre proposes to find a permanent solution to floods in the Northeast, including Assam, MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju said while responding to a calling-attention motion in Lok Sabha Thursday. The motion was moved by Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, who said the government was in deep slumber like Kumbhkaran and failed to take quick action when such calamities struck. Rijiju said Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for finding a permanent solution, and experts will help draw the plan. He rejected the charge that the government had failed to respond to the yearly floods in time and had given little financial assistance to affected states.

He said the Centre did not discriminate between states, and told Gogoi that two instalments of state disaster response funds had been already given to Assam. He told Saugata Roy (TMC) that Rs 130 crore had been given to West Bengal for desilting of the Damodar. To Roy’s charge of discrimination against Bengal, Rijiju said the state was yet to submit a memorandum to the Centre to get funds for floods.

BJD demands tribunal for Mahanadi water dispute

The BJD demanded an inter-state tribunal for resolving Odisha’s Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. BJD floor leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said during zero hour the Supreme Court had favoured the appointment of a tribunal but the Centre was yet to do so. The BJD MPs came into the well to to get the government to respond, but in vain.

Mahtab said “certain barrages” had been built by the Chhattisgarh government upstream “without the permission of the Union government”. Odisha had witnessed a “loss of 80 per cent flow in Mahanadi during the non-monsoon period” during 2016-2017. There is a bill providing for a permanent water dispute tribunal at the national level, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App