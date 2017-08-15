India @ 70
  • Plan to deal with dengue, chikungunya in 10 days, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Plan to deal with dengue, chikungunya in 10 days, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

"In the next 10 days, we will come out with a detailed plan to tackle dengue and chikungunya in Delhi. There is a need to act on a war-footing against these diseases," Arvind Kejriwal said. So far, 500 cases of dengue have been reported in the city.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 15, 2017 1:52 pm
arvind kejriwal news, delhi dengue news, india news, indian express news Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: PTI Photo)
Related News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government would come out with a detailed plan to check spread of dengue and chikungunya, in the next 10 days. Addressing a gathering at Chattarsal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, Kejriwal said the government would take steps on war-footing to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases. The chief minister sought support from Delhiites, like they had extended to his government during the implementation of odd-even car rationing scheme.

“In the next 10 days, we will come out with a detailed plan to tackle dengue and chikungunya in Delhi. There is a need to act on a war-footing against these diseases,” he said.

So far, 500 cases of dengue have been reported in the city.

The number of people affected by malaria till August 12 this year has climbed to 385, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 283.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. A
    Ajayan
    Aug 15, 2017 at 1:59 pm
    WTF! How long has this moron be ruling Delhi ? Still the plan is not there
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 15: Latest News