Plan to deal with dengue, chikungunya in 10 days, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government would come out with a detailed plan to check spread of dengue and chikungunya, in the next 10 days. Addressing a gathering at Chattarsal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, Kejriwal said the government would take steps on war-footing to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases. The chief minister sought support from Delhiites, like they had extended to his government during the implementation of odd-even car rationing scheme.

“In the next 10 days, we will come out with a detailed plan to tackle dengue and chikungunya in Delhi. There is a need to act on a war-footing against these diseases,” he said.

So far, 500 cases of dengue have been reported in the city.

The number of people affected by malaria till August 12 this year has climbed to 385, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 283.

