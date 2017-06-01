Plan afoot for removing silt deposits from Ganga: Water Minister Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti on the way to a press conference at the party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo, File) BJP leader Uma Bharti on the way to a press conference at the party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo, File)

Stating that demolition of Farraka barrage was no “option”, Union Water Resources minister Uma Bharti on Friday said that her ministry is preparing a plan for removing silt deposited in Ganga river. “Demolishing Farakka barrage is no option,” Bharti said addressing “Ganga Chaupal” programme as part of “Namami Gange” project in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has on several occasions highlighted that deposition of silt in Ganga causing flood in the state every year was mainly due to Farakka dam which according to him should be done away with.

“The plan to remove deposited silt is being worked out by IIT Engineers, team of environmentalists and experts on Ganga river,” Bharti said at the programme at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur district.

She said the issue raised by Nitish Kumar regarding silt deposit has been given importance and hence work is being done in this direction.

The Union minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, highlighted illegal sand mining in Ganga river and demanded that the state government take effective steps to stop it.

“The Central government is going to take strict action against those indulging in illegal sand mining in Ganga,” she said.

She said a GSI survey would be conducted of land on shore of Ganga and details would be put on website.

Bharti made a strong case for removal of encroachments on lands at the banks of Ganga.

The Union minister appealed to people to not throw polythene items and those made of plastics in the Ganga as it creates pollution.

She said a water treatment plant would be installed at Sultanganj at a cost of Rs 20 crore so that dirty water of the town goes to the river after treatment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App