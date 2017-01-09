Piyush Goyal to unveil largest street light replacement programme

Power Minister Piyush Goyal will unveil world’s largest street light replacement programme in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) area on Monday. (Source: Express Photo) Power Minister Piyush Goyal will unveil world’s largest street light replacement programme in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) area on Monday. (Source: Express Photo)

Power Minister Piyush Goyal will unveil world’s largest street light replacement programme in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) area on Monday. In this programme, two lakh LED lights will replace inefficient lamps.

Goyal will also launch a mobile app called EESL Complaint App for SDMC, wherein users can now lodge complaints about faulty street lights. Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), currently running in the SDMC area is the World’s Largest Street Light Replacement Programme.

The SLNP is being implemented by state-run Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power. The SLNP programme is presently running in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

A total of 15.36 lakh street lights have already been replaced in the country with LED bulbs, which is resulting in energy savings of over 20 crore kWh, avoiding capacity of nearly 51 MW and reducing 1.68 lakh tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per annum.