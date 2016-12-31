Piyush Goyal hits back at Mamata Banerjee, tells her to shed narrow interests

Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Express Adda. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Express Adda. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Hiting back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for criticising the new BHIM app launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, Power Minister Piyush Goyal today said she should think beyond her ‘own narrow interests.’ Banerjee described the new Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) as a lottery app, named after B R Ambedkar by the Centre.

Goyal urged the West Bengal Chief Minister to understand that this is for the benefit of the poor and the deprived section of the society.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“I urge her to go beyond her own narrow interests and consider it at the national interest for a change,” he added. The Minister said the app has nothing to do with the Lucky Grahak or DigiDhan Vyapar Yojanas and explained that BHIM app, which was launched by Prime Minister Narenda Modi yesterday, is for digital payments.

Banerjee had said that the app is a reflection of crude mentality of the Centre and it insults the backward classes.

“This app has nothing to do with the Lucky Grahak or DigiDhan Vyapar Yojanas. Mamataji is so engrossed and involved with lotteries and chit funds that she cannot see beyond lotteries,” Goyal told PTI.

The Minister was of the view that the app will strengthen the digital payments infrastructure in the country. The UPI & USSD modes of payment for transacting business, and for paying for goods and services, will be made simpler, more robust and secure through this app, he said.

“We are delighted that Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s name has been associated with this app,” he added. Elaborating further, Goyal said: I do hope that Mamataji will get out of her phobia of attacking everything that Prime Minister does for sensationalising things”.