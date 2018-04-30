Piyush Goyal: Nothing fake about NASA images on India’s rural electrification

Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
Reacting to the BJP’s claims, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that it was the Congress that electrified 97 per cent of villages in the country but “did not boast”.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2018 8:43:25 pm
Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal. Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal was trolled for posting ‘fake’ images on the electrification of villages in India.

Union Minister of Coal and Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday brushed aside social media trolls accusing him of posting fake images on the electrification of all villages in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “decisive leadership”.Taking to Twitter, the minister’s office issued a clarification, stating that there was nothing fake about the images released by NASA to highlight the electrification of rural areas in India. Goyal’s office also provided links to the NASA website and a report published by National Geographic to corroborate its clarification.

“There is nothing fake about the latest NASA images depicting the humongous change in India’s brightness at night. National Geographic also analysed this data and credited rural electrification among other factors,” the tweet said.

On Sunday, PM Modi had said that April 28 would be remembered as a “historic day in the development journey of India”. “Yesterday (APril 28), we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity,” he had tweeted. While referring to a news report, Modi added, “Leisang village in Manipur, like the thousands of other villages across India has been powered and empowered!”

A day before, Goyal had applauded the PM for bringing light to the lives of several villagers. “Under the decisive leadership of PM @NarendraModi India has finally been able to electrify all its villages before the set target date. With the elimination of darkness from the lives of fellow Indian villagers, we commit ourselves to building a new and #PowerfulIndia,” he had tweeted.

Within hours, several Twitter users rushed to prove that the images posted were “old”.

Reacting to the BJP’s claims, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that it was the Congress that electrified 97 per cent of villages in the country but “did not boast”. “On 26th May,2014; only 18,452 villages were without electrification. BJP Govt took 46 months to complete this at an average of 4,813 villages per year. This is – ‘celebrating inefficiencies’ & taking ‘fake credit’ for Congress work,” he said on Twitter.

