Congress targets Piyush Goyal over business dealings again, seeks his removal; BJP rubbishes claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday rubbished Congress’ claims of Union Minister Piyush Goyal selling shares in a privately-held firm at nearly 1,000 times the face value, and termed it as an attempt to “gain cheap political mileage by indulging in a baseless campaign” to create “false controversies”. The Congress, on the other hand, has demanded the removal of the minister and a “comprehensive, independent investigation” into the case.

In a statement released in defense of the railway and coal minister later in the day, the BJP said Goyal was an “eminent Chartered Accountant” who carried out business dealings related to his company prior to becoming a minister. “He stopped all professional/ business activities the day he became a Minister (May 2014), resigned from all directorships and started the process of selling all his investments,” the statement read.

“The Sale of Flashnet shares took place in July 2014 before the declaration of assets and liabilities was submitted on 25th July 2014 and not on 29th Sep 2014 as falsely alleged by the Congress. This sale was made at full market value as per third party, independent, expert valuation and the entire sale value was received in the bank before submitting the declaration and was fully reflected in the value of assets submitted,” it said.

The party also accused the Congress of using Goyal as means to divert attention from the “scandals” its leaders were involved in. “Congress has nothing to attack the Narendra Modi government and its leaders and is resorting to manufacturing controversies using malicious falsehoods which are completely baseless,” it said.

“The Congress is once again raking up a ten year old issue of Shirdi Industries Ltd. where Shri Goyal was a director for a brief period. He had nothing to do with Shirdi after he had resigned as director on 1st July 2010 and some shares held in that company as investment were sold in December 2013, much before he became a Minister,” the party added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had sought the minister’s removal, accusing him of “impropriety and conflict of interest” due to his alleged links with Shirdi Industries. Referring to a story published by news website The Wire, the party alleged that the BJP leader had sold, in September 2014, the entire stock of the privately-held company he and his wife owned, at nearly 1,000 times the face value to a group firm owned by Ajay Piramal, without informing the Prime Minister’s Office then or later. The transaction allegedly took place four months after Goyal became a minister.

The article also claimed that neither the minister’s ownership of the company – Flashnet Info Solutions (India) Private Limited – nor its subsequent sale were disclosed in the mandatory statement of assets and liabilities he made to the Prime Minister’s Office in 2014 and 2015.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters that the deal “directly exposed” one of the seniormost cabinet ministers of the Narendra Modi-led government. He alleged that Goyal and his wife, who owned 50,070 shares of Flashnet Info priced at Rs 10, sold the entire stock at a premium of 1,000 per cent to a group company of Piramal Estates Private Limited. He held the Power & Renewable Energy portfolio in the Union Cabinet for four months at the time.

Khera added that the board resolution of Piramal Enterprises on June 12, 2014, authorised the purchase of the entire stock of 50,070 shares in Flashnet Info held by Goyal and his wife “for a consideration not exceeding Rs 10,000 per share”.

Piramal group entered the renewable energy business in 2013 and in July 2014 inked a deal with APG Asset Management for investments worth $1 billion in various infrastructure projects, including in the power sector, according to details given by the website. Khera called this a “clear case of conflict of interest and brazen crony capitalism”.

Khera said that “although the net worth of Flashnet Info was only Rs 10.9 crore (even six months after the sale, according to statutory filings), filings by Piramal Estates reflect that… Rs 48 crore was provided (for) Goyal family-owned shares”.

Goyal served as director of Flashnet from November 25, 2004, to May 26, 2014 — the day he was sworn in as Minister for Power and Renewable Energy. Seema Goyal was a director from April 2009 till May 26, 2014. The couple, however, continued to own almost 99 per cent of the company even after resigning as directors, the website alleged.

Khera said that the transactions raised several questions which needed to be answered by Goyal, including why the Piramal group bought Flashnet Info from him for a whopping Rs 48 crore; why did he not mention his controlling stake in Flashnet when he was MP, BJP’s National Treasurer and then Union Cabinet minister; why as Union minister he did not declare his ownership and his wife’s ownership in Flashnet while declaring his assets on the PMO website; and why had the PM not questioned him.

Khera said Prime Minister Modi’s credibility was on “test once again”.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also demanded the resignation of the minister. “It’s no secret that CA Piyush Goyal, the BJP Treasurer, has pried open the doors of every major corporate house for PM Modi. How then will the PM act against this Minister, caught red handed, misusing his power for 48 Cr. of personal gain? #GoyalMustResign,” he tweeted.

