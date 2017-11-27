Piyush Goyal admitted to Breach Candy hospital after severe stomach pain

Top Stories
Piyush Goyal had to cut his meeting with senior railways officials mid way after doctors rushed at CSMT to address his health issues.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: November 27, 2017 8:13 pm
piyush goyal, piyush goyal hospitalised, piyush goyal admitted to hospital, piyush goyal news Piyush Goyal was about to address a press conference at 6.30 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station when he was rushed to the hospital.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in South Mumbai on Monday evening after he suffered severe stomach pain. Goyal was about to address a press conference at 6.30 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station when he was rushed to the hospital.

He had to cut his meeting with senior railways officials mid way after doctors rushed at CSMT to address his health issues. Senior railway officials claim Goyal suffered severe stomach pain and throat issues.

Earlier, Goyal visited Elphinstone Road railway station to inspect the reconstruction of foot overbridge at the station. “We discussed the work-in-progress. We believe the foot overbridge will be ready before the schedule time. Also a tender has been given for the construction of an additional 12 m footover bridge. There will now be two new options at the station,” Goyal told media after inspecting the reconstruction of foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road railway station.

