Piped water supply in entire Delhi by end of 2017: AAP govt

The AAP government has set a target of ensuring piped water supply in entire Delhi by the end of 2017 in its budget presented today in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presenting the budget said the government has resolved to provide piped water supply in all the authorised, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters by the end of 2017. He said Rs 2,107.9 crore has been allocated for water supply and cleanliness in the fiscal 2017-18.

As per Economic Survey of Delhi (2016-17), 81 per cent of the households have access to piped water supply.

As per 2011 census, there are 33.41 lakh households in Delhi of which 27.16 lakh households are getting supply of water through pipelines.

The budget highlighted the government’s focus areas of providing improved water supply and quality besides reaching to new areas through water pipeline.

Sisodia said last year was historical in developing infrastructure for water supply as 309 unauthorised colonies were provided water pipelines since the government came to power in Delhi.

So far 1,200 unauthorised colonies have access to piped water supply. Further 200 will be brought under piped water supply system, the budget statement said.

The government has also proposed to take a big step towards water quality and continue with modernisation of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) workshops.

DJB is working for round the clock water supply with emphasis to provide clean drinking water through taps. This scheme will launched in some colonies this year and will be extended to cover the whole city, it said.

The water supply network is being modified and the supply system of the city is being evaluated under the ‘walk the line’ programme. It will help preparing a database on shortcomings of the network.

The government will continue the scheme of free 20 KL water consumption. Under the scheme 12.50 lakh consumers have received zero water bills even as DJB has earned a profit of Rs 178 crore.

The distribution network has been strengthened with replacement of 70 km long damaged and clogged water lines. 250 new steel tankers have been procured boosting DJB tanker fleet to 7,000.

DJB has planned for increased number of e-Pyau at public places with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) investments.

The budget also mentioned the government’s emphasis on rain water harvesting as Delhi depends on other states for its requirements. Total 20 MGD water production will be increased through eco-friendly methods in 2017-18.