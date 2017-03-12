Pipe band training for Delhi Civil Defence Volunteers, Home Guards

The Delhi government will provide pipe band training to Civil Defence Volunteers and Home Guards to enable them to seek jobs in bands of police and military and paramilitary forces. The six-month training programme starting from April 1 will lay emphasis on basis knowledge about pipe band so that they could be prepared for band test conducted by the army, air force, navy, BSF, ITBP, Delhi Police and the Delhi Fire Services.

There are over 10,000 Home Guards and around 12,000 Civil Defence Volunteers in the national capital.

The Directorate General of Home Guards has issued a circular asking interested candidates to apply for the training programme for pipe band.

“A volunteer who is selected for band training and completes the training programme can apply for band test to be conducted by Army, Air Force, Navy, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, etc.,” the circular stated.

Civil Defence Volunteers and Home Guards had played an important role in the implementation of the car rationing scheme odd-even which was aimed at reducing pollution level in Delhi last year.

They had been deployed by the Delhi government across the city and they had also been given the task of persuading motorists to follow odd-even rules.