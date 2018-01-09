PIO Parliamentarian Conference LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi addresses 120 parliamentarians from 23 countries

PIO Parliamentarian Conference LIVE UPDATES: As many as 120 parliamentarians from 23 countries are participating in the conference. PIO Parliamentarian Conference LIVE UPDATES: As many as 120 parliamentarians from 23 countries are participating in the conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the inaugural session of the PIO Parliamentarian Conference in New Delhi. The event began at around 10.30 am at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj delivered the opening remarks.

As many as 120 parliamentarians from 23 countries are participating in the conference. PM Modi’s keynote address will be followed by two thematic plenary sessions: ‘PIO Parliamentarians: A Journey from Struggle to Parliament’ and ‘Resurgent India: Role of PIO Parliamentarians’.

January 9 is celebrated every year as ‘Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas’ to commemorate the contributions of overseas citizens of Indian origin towards India.

11.05 am: Wherever Indians went, they integrated well and made it their home: PM Modi.

11.00 am: PM Modi begins his keynote address: “Welcome to India, welcome home.”

10.55 am: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien, Lok Sabha deputy chairman Thambidurai, Union Ministers V K Singh and M J Akbar, and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar are among those present at the event.

10.50 am: External Affairs delivered the opening remarks at the PIO Parliamentarian Conference.

With GST and demonetisation we have shown the world that what we say, we do: Sushma Swaraj.

120 MPs have arrived from over 20 countries for today's PIO Parliamentarian Conference at PBK. India has the most diverse and educated diaspora in the world ! The banyan tree continues to expand and now covers most of the globe ! pic.twitter.com/tOgQIPSr4K — D. M. Mulay (@CPVIndia) January 9, 2018

10.30 am: The event is set to begin shortly.

10.15 am: India is changing very fast and people overseas are recognising it. If we give chance to NDA to fulfill their programmes, India would be much better. In previous govt, every day there was a scam, but in this govt, I haven’t heard of any: Raj Loomba, Member of the House of Lords, UK.

10.00 am: This (PIO Parliamentary Conference) is a great opportunity. Everyone is looking up to India for their support. India has a huge influence on International politics: Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, New Zealand MP.

