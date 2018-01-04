Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement on North Korea sparks controversy

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks, indicating praise for North Korea in countering the United States, has sparked a fresh controversy. “North Korea is following a tough anti-America stance. It has been able to successfully counter the strong pressure imposed by America,” he said, addressing party members at a district meeting in Kozhikode.

The Kozhikode party Congress of the CPM had reportedly taken an ideological position that China’s anti-imperalist actions were not finding favour among the people. North Korea’s moves were better than China in that regard, the party believed.

The chief minister’s remarks come weeks after the CPM landed in an embarrassing spot when party posters of a meeting in Idukki district showed North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. A senior leader of the party had then told the Indian Express that it was the handiwork of local workers without the knowledge of the leadership. The posters were duly removed but not before the party was criticised heavily by the opposition Congress and the BJP for idolising the North Korean leader.

Over the last two weeks, CPM’s district-wise meetings are taking place across the state to strengthen the party, adopt new resolutions and elect office-bearers.

