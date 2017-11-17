‘Move aside’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s angry outburst at media again

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is not known to mince his words, especially when it comes to the press. The veteran CPM leader has had a rocky relationship with reporters.

On Friday, Vijayan showed his angry side yet again when he was confronted by reporters outside the party office in Kochi. When a television news reporter asked him about the CPM-CPI conflict in the backdrop of Transport Minister Thomas Chandy’s resignation, the chief minister at first did not say anything and then admonished the reporter by saying, ‘move aside’ in Malayalam when the microphone was reached out to him.

The episode comes three months after the chief minister, in a similar fashion, had rudely asked cameramen and reporters to ‘get out’ of a room in which he was slated to have a discussion with RSS leaders to solve the festering tensions between workers of the CPM and BJP-RSS.

“Kadakku purathu (Get out),” Vijayan shouted at the media following which reporters silently went out of the room. The phrase soon became a regular part of memes used by trolls on social media mocking the chief minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd