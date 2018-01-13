Pinarayi Vijayan opens Loka Kerala Sabha: ‘Would mark diversity of democracy’

In a bid to tap the funds and expertise of non-resident Keralites, the first Loka (world) Kerala Sabha was inaugurated at the Assembly complex here on Friday. Members of the Loka Kerala Sabha comprise representatives of non-resident Keralites from elsewhere in the country and abroad.

Inaugurating the two-day event, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala was putting forward a new forum, which can be emulated by other states. “The Loka Kerala Sabha would mark the diversity of democracy. It has been envisaged as a body that can contribute to the comprehensive development of Kerala. It should reflect the ideas and aspirations of expatriates from Kerala.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App