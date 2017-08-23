Respite for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in SNC-Lavalin case

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday was acquitted of all charges by the Kerala High Court in the SNC-Lavalin case. The High Court rejected the petition of the CBI and said that he cannot be held accountable for the loss to the exchequer. The Court also found no evidence against him. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve appeared on Vijayan’s behalf.

Vijayan was accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy while he was serving as the electricity minister between May 1996 to October 1998. He along with the other accused in the case, were accused of awarding the contract for the renovation and modernisation of few hydroelectric projects to a Canada-based company at exorbitant rates, thereby causing huge loss to the state exchequer.

(More details awaited)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd