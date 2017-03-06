M V Jayarajan takes charge as CM’s private secretary    

Senior CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan on Monday assumed charge as private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Jayarajan, a member of the party state committee and two time MLA, had served as Chairman of Pariyaram Medical College, Lottery Workers Welfare Board and also non-official member of Kerala State Electricity Board, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said.

Jayarajan, a party strongman from Kannur district, had also worked as DYFI State Secretary and DYFI All India Joint secretary.