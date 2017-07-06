Pinarayi Vijayan flays India strengthening relations with Israel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Post Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Israel visit, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday flayed the strengthening of relations between the two countries, saying the creation of a ‘US-Israel-India axis’ was “dangerous”.

The senior CPI-M leader in a Facebook post reminded India that it had always supported the Palestinian cause. “The Zionist aim is not only to establish a Jewish nation but also to completely wipe out Palestine,” the chief minister said. He said it was difficult to accept the idea of a united fight against terrorism with Israel.

“India has also always opposed Israel’s policy of oppression and Modi has taken a turnaround on that policy,” Vijayan said. India has become a major purchaser of arms from Israel, he said, adding, “profits out of the arms deal (in Israel) are used for suppressing the Palestinan movement.”

The BJP-led government’s strategy reflects the “hate politics it practises in the name of religion and food,” Vijayan added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three day visit to Israel. He is the first ever Indian Prime Minister who visited the Jewish state in the last 70 years. During the visit, key agreements related to space, technology, energy and water management were signed between the two leaders that could help both India and Israel in the future. PM Modi, however, did not pay a visit to Ramallah, detouring from the customary practices that the other ministers had followed.

The three day visit concluded on Thursday. The Prime Minister will now be flying to Germany to attend the G-20 summit.

(With inputs from PTI)

