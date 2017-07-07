Pinarayi Vijayan criticises PM Modi’s Israel trip

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday denounced the strategic partnership between India and Israel to combat radicalisation and terrorism.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said India’s alliance with “terror country Israel to fight extremism runs against common sense”. He said the Israel visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made “India a partner of Israel, which is advocating imperialism. Besides, the Prime Minister’s visit has created the danger of making an axis of India-Israel-America.”

It may be recalled that the CPI(M) and Muslim organisations in Kerala have always stood against Israel in the Palestine issue. The CPI(M) daily Deshabhimani has been critical about Modi’s visit in the recent days.

In the past, successive Kerala governments had kept away from any understanding with Israel on agricultural front.

