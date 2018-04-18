Kerala government’s second progress report next month

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala is to come out with a progress report on its achievements on the completion of second year in office next month, official sources said. All departments under various Ministers, including that held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, would be subjected to a self-appraisal on the funds spent and schemes implemented to finalise the report, the sources said.

In addition to the developmental activities undertaken so far by each department and progress made in fund utilisation, details on the progress in activities of the departments have also been sought in a special form issued by the general Administration Department, they said.

Most of the departments have reported back, sources said. It was stated in the LDF manifesto that every year the government’s activities would be evaluated and future programmes would be organised by interacting with the public based on the report. The progress report would mention the government’s performance vis-a-vis each of the promises made in the election manifesto, they said.

Experts and the general public would be able to make their independent assessment based on the evaluation, they added. The government had released its first progress report on its achievements in June 2017, they said.

