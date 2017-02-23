CM takes exception to Governor informing media of clarification sought

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday took exception to Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam’s informing the media of clarification the government had sought on remission of over 1,800 prisoners. (Representational Image) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday took exception to Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam’s informing the media of clarification the government had sought on remission of over 1,800 prisoners. (Representational Image)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday took exception to Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam’s informing the media of clarification the government had sought on remission of over 1,800 prisoners. The Governor’s office on Saturday had issued a press release stating that the Raj Bhavan had returned the file pertaining to release of 1,850 prisoners to the government on February 15, seeking some details and clarification in view of the latest judgements of the Supreme Court.

When reporters asked Vijayan during a cabinet briefing about it, he said, “normally it has to be seen as a communication between the Governor and the government and not a matter to be discussed via media’.

“Normally there is no need to inform you (media) what we have communicated with the Governor and similarly no need for Governor to inform the media”, Vijayan said.

Clarifying on the prisoners issue, Vijayan said that the state government had not decided to release any prisoners.

“The decision was only to grant remission as per the rules and guidelines”, he said.

He also rejected criticism that the government had planned to release hard core criminals, saying the list was prepared by a committee.

Vijayan said the government would reply to the Governor and provide information sought by him.

Meanwhile, Prison ADGP Sreelekha said there was no move to release 1,850 prisoners.

“Even if government decides to give special remission by adhering to guidelines, only 100 inmates would be released. No life imprisonment prisoner would be let off,” she added.