Pilot plans to decide way to disburse ICDS rations

The Union government recently approved a marginal increase on the money spent per beneficiary under the supplementary nutrition component of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The Union government recently approved a marginal increase on the money spent per beneficiary under the supplementary nutrition component of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The stalemate between the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry and the NITI Aayog, on whether take-home rations given to 4.6 crore infants and 1.9 crore mothers should be substituted with packaged nutrients or cash transfers, is proposed to be resolved through pilot projects in a few districts on both projects.

The Union government recently approved a marginal increase on the money spent per beneficiary under the supplementary nutrition component of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Under ICDS, run through 14 lakh anganwadis across the country, infants under three years and pregnant and lactating women are given take-home rations. Three- to six-year-olds are fed hot cooked meals.

In a policy shift, WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi has been pushing for phasing out the aganwadis and instead providing bar-coded nutrient packages through post offices. The NITI Aayog, on the other hand, is advocating substituting take-home rations with cash transfers.

After the PMO asked the NITI Aayog to resolve the matter, a technical board of paediatricians and nutrition scientists, headed by NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, was formed.

A senior government official said there will be “no whole scale rollout of either proposal”, and pilots on both will be done in select districts for now. The official said: “We will examine the evidence for two years.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App