Pilibhit cops look for man who supplied 40 kg beef for wedding

The accused have been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act (Representationl Image) The accused have been charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act (Representationl Image)

Pilibhit police are conducting raids to trace a meat shop owner who had allegedly supplied 40 kg cow meat for a wedding. On Monday, police had arrested 46-year-old Ishrat alias Kallu Qureshi and his neighbour Shafique, 30, for the alleged possession of 40 kg of cow meat, which Qureshi planned to serve at his daughter’s wedding. They were charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and produced in court on Tuesday, which sent them to judicial custody, said R S Baghel, SHO of Jahanabad police station.

According to Baghel, they got a tip-off that Qureshi had gone to Faheem’s shop in Amariya village to allegedly purchase cow meat. Police rushed to Faheem’s shop but he had escaped. The meat has been sent to a forensic laboratory in Mathura for testing, the SHO said.

