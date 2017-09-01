Pilgrim transit home to come up at Indirapuram

The CM said the pilgrim centre’s significance also lies in creation of employment opportunities. (Source: PTI) The CM said the pilgrim centre’s significance also lies in creation of employment opportunities. (Source: PTI)

In his first visit to the Ghaziabad district since he was elected Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan — a transit home for pilgrims taking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Kanwar Yatra and Char Dham Yatra. His visit comes days after the plot of land demarcated for the project was shifted from Arthala to Indirapuram following a dispute.

Maintaining that a “lot of people” had attempted to stop the construction in the location, the CM said, “We decided that we will build Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan only in a district of UP which borders Delhi.” He added that with the local leadership stressing on the project, the government decided to take up the cost of the construction in Ghaziabad. “But the land on which this was to be constructed came under dispute, and there was once again an attempt to cause roadblocks in this project,” Adityanath said.

The “dispute” in question is one that cropped up days before the CM’s visit. A major portion of the plot in Arthala was found to be close to the Haj House in Ghaziabad, which is under litigation in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for encroaching upon an area marked as a water body. This is as per documents submitted to the NGT by environmental activist Sushil Raghav.

On August 4, the NGT had issued directions to Ghaziabad authorities “to file a reply giving details of ponds, which according to them, are under encroachment”. On searching records, the district administration found that the land was, in fact, registered as a jheel and not “barren”.

District Magistrate Ministi S said, “The records with the GDA had said the land was “barren”. However, a group of environmentalists brought to our notice land revenue records in the 1950s, and found that the land was registered as a water body.”

She added that there was a gap of almost a decade after the 1950s, where the land records aren’t clear. As per norms set by the Supreme Court, the nature of such land cannot be changed. “We brought this matter to the CM’s notice and the decision was taken to change the venue.”

Two days before the CM’s visit, the proposed site for constructing the pilgrim centre was moved to Indirapuram. “We bought a new plot of land (for the project) by spending more than Rs 50 crore. We have eventually given the same Kailash Bhawan to the same district,” he said.

Adityanath added that the pilgrim centre’s significance lies not just in tourism development of the state but also in creation of employment opportunities.

