PIL wants state, police directed to block Blue Whale game

NGO Citizen Circle for Social Welfare and Education has filed a Public Interest Litigation in Bombay High Court, seeking directions to the government and the police to stop availability and circulation of the “lethal online game the Blue Whale”. It also seeks directions for scrutiny of all online games available in India by the state cyber cell to verify if they are lethal, and take time-bound action to stop the availability of those found to be life-threatening. It has also sought for a commission to assist the court in the matter, besides setting up a 24X7 helpline for this.

“If no urgent steps are taken to block the online availability of the lethal game in Maharashtra in order to save lives of the children and adults … there may be other children playing this game and they may ultimately fall in the death trap,” states the plea.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App