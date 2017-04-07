PIL seeks scrapping of Shivaji memorial, Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to file affidavit in three weeks

Concept plan of the Shivaji Memorial. Archive Concept plan of the Shivaji Memorial. Archive

The Bombay High Court Thursday sought a response from the Maharashtra government while hearing a plea against the proposed 192-metre statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the middle of the Arabian Sea at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore.

The PIL has been filed by Mohan Bhide, a chartered accountant who claims that spending Rs 3,600 crore on such a project is “illogical and uncalled for”.

Bhide’s lawyer Ketan Parekh said the government should spend money on other important issues first.

While hearing the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni directed the state government to file its affidavit within three weeks.

“The affidavit should respond to every contention raised in the petition including funds,” the court stated. Parekh contended that the state government did not have money for such a project considering the financial position of the government last year. He added that Rs 77 crore had already been spent for the inauguration of the project.

“I don’t mind if the government spends the amount on other things like education , hospitals etc. Let them answer and tell us what is the financial condition of the state. The inauguration was done on the eve of municipal elections. I have no objection if they are using funds from donations but taxpayers’ money cannot be used for this purpose,” said Parekh.

The petition further said that if political parties want to create a memorial for Shivaji Maharaj, they should first take steps towards maintaining the forts built by Shivaji and his descendants across the state.

