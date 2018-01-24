Petition seeks regular broadcast of Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh’s message to followers, dismissed

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Files) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Files)

Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking live or recorded broadcast of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s messages or prawachans from his jail cell in Rohtak.

Invoking his fundamental right to freedom of speech, right to form associations and the rights of a prisoner, a group of followere Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s, who is currently in prison for raping two women disciples, on Monday approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking arrangements for the live or recorded broadcast of his messages or ‘Prawachan’ to the followers of the Sirsa-based Dera from the Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

The plea was filed by the Bathinda-based Malwa Insan Followers Dera Sacha Sauda Association through its president, Dev Raj Goyal. The plea said that the weekly or fortnightly or monthly broadcast is essential for the devotees to repose their faith in Dera Sacha Sauda.

The followers had also sought a special broadcast on former Dera chief Guru Shah Satnam’s birthday. Ram Rahim Singh is still the head of the Dera and his message is very important for the “society”, the plea said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd