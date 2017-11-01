PIL in Supreme Court seeks minority tag for Hindus in eight states

A PIL filed in the Supreme Court has sought minority status for Hindus in eight states where the community’s population has fallen, according to the 2011 Census.

“According to 2011 Census, Hindus are minority in eight states i.e. Lakshadweep (2.5%), Mizoram (2.75%), Nagaland (8.75%), Meghalaya (11.53%), J&K (28.44%), Arunachal Pradesh (29%), Manipur (31.39%) and Punjab (38.40%).

But, their minority rights are being siphoned off illegally and arbitrarily to the majority population because neither Central nor the state governments have notified Hindus as a ‘minority’ under Section 2(c) of National Commission for Minority Act. Therefore, Hindus are being deprived of their basic rights, guaranteed under Articles 25 to 30,” said the petition filed by Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay.

