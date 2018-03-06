PIL in SC against nikah-halala

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court urging it to declare provisions of Muslim personal law that validate practices of polygamy and nikah-halala as unconstitutional and violative of fundamental rights of Muslim women. Petitioner Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay requested the court to declare Section 2 of Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution, insofar as it sought to recognise and validate these practices. He contended that polygamy and nikah-halala violated the fundamental rights of Muslim women under Articles 14 (right to equality), 15 (right to non-discrimination) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution.

