PIL in Rana Gurjit case: High Court seeks Advocate General’s help

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Monday sought the assistance of Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda in a PIL on on the alleged conflict of interest of the state’s Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh and adjourned the case for Wednesday. The petitioner, advocate Hari Chand Arora, has questioned the allocation of the power ministry to Gurjit Singh and said the minister and his wife, Rana Rajbans Kaur, hold a majority share in Rana Sugars Limited which supplies 20 MW power to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal observed that there are not any allegations in the petition against Rana Gurjit and asked Nanda, who was present in the courtroom, to assist the court if prima facie there is any conflict of interest in the case. The division bench asked advocate Arora to provide a copy of the case file to Nanda, however it did not issue any notice to the government.

The HC also raised questions on the absence of some contents in the petition. “Your writ petition is bereft of pleadings. How much shareholder is he and when was he holding it. Where is the matter to put on record. You have to have the entire data as on what date was he holding the shares,”it observed.

