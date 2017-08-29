PIL in Madras High Court against Panneerselvam’s appointment as Tami Nadu’s Dy CM

Panneerselvam was sworn in as deputy chief minister on August 21 marking the unification of AIADMK factions led by him and Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI/File) Panneerselvam was sworn in as deputy chief minister on August 21 marking the unification of AIADMK factions led by him and Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI/File)

A petition was today filed in the Madras High Court challenging AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam taking oath as deputy chief minister.

V Elangovan, an advocate, in his plea said that there was “no provision in the Constitution for the appointment of a deputy chief minister”.

Pannerselvam took oath deputy chief minister contrary to the Constitution, he claimed. He should have taken oath only as a minister and not as deputy chief minister and hence his appointment is not valid, Elangovan claimed.

According to the Constitution, there can be only chief minister and ministers, he said. He prayed for a court direction asking Pannerselvam to show cause under what authority of law he took oath as deputy chief minister and holding that position.

