PIL in Gujarat High Court seeks review of OBC list

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which sought periodic review of the list of Other Backward Caste (OBC) and implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations. The division bench led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy sought replies from the central and the state governments, and the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), while stating that the “matter requires consideration”.

The PIL moved by a Mehsana farmer, Prashant Patel (36), through advocate Vishal J Dave also sought to declare the 1994 notification issued by the state government for inclusion of 39 castes under the OBC list as unconstitutional. The PIL comes in the backdrop of the Patidar Agitation, led by Hardik Patel, for inclusion of the community in the OBC list.