PIL in Delhi High Court seeks MHA report on BSF jawan’s poor food quality claims

The plea, filed an ex-serviceman, sought directions to take serious action against the officers or authorities concerned into the incident. (File Photo) The plea, filed an ex-serviceman, sought directions to take serious action against the officers or authorities concerned into the incident. (File Photo)

A PIL was on Thursday filed in Delhi High Court drawing its attention to the claim of a BSF jawan on social media that poor quality food was being served to security forces on the Line of Control (LoC). The plea by an ex-serviceman, which is likely to be heard this week, has sought direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to submit a status report with respect to all paramilitary forces in India over allegations of the BSF jawan in his video, which went viral on social media on January 9.

Petitioner Puran Chand Arya, in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed through advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, sought direction to MHA and five paramilitary forces to “classify what is the scenario of ration procuring and food preparing and serving food to all categories of ranks”. The plea further sought directions to take serious action against the officers or authorities concerned into the incident so that the morale of the personnel and citizens is not affected.

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had used his cell phone and social media to complain about the poor quality of ration. In the video(s) posted on Facebook which have since received over 10 lakh views, Yadav shows the meal box claiming that a watery soup-like dal, with turmeric, salt and without lentils, and burnt chapatti had been served. A tumbler of tea and an open tiffin case is shown in the background.

The plea, claiming it has been filed for the benefit of the public to assert their fundamental rights conferred in the Constitution’s Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 21 (right to life), urged the court that the authorities should not take any adverse action against the BSF jawan who has rung the bell for a genuine demand for food to survive. It also sought direction to depute the higher officers to supervise cooking of proper healthy food and its distribution.