PIL claims plastic eggs, vegetables from China being sold in large-scale in India

A PIL alleging that eggs and vegetables made of plastic were being brought from China and sold in Indian markets in large quantities today led the Delhi High Court to ask the Centre to respond. The plea, which also seeks directions to the authorities to conduct raids at places where such commodities were being stored, came up for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra.

“You (Central government) get instruction from the authorities and inform us on the next date of hearing, July 19,” the bench said. The plea by social worker Chand Jain sought direction to the government to take samples of eggs and vegetables being imported from China and examine their quality to protect the health of public at large.

The petitioner’s counsel Sugriva Dubey alleged that these adulterated food items are being sold during the off-season, especially in the metropolitan cities.

