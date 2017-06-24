PIL Against LIC Stake In ITC: HC allows Karnataka medical council to be made party

The High Court Friday allowed the Indian Medical Council of Karnataka to be made a party in a PIL filed by doctors from Tata Memorial Hospital against Life Insurance Corporation’s investments in ITC Limited. According to the plea, state-owned LIC holds one-third equity in ITC, which derives 80 per cent of its revenue from cigarettes. The Karnataka council had sought to be made party stating it was working for a ban on cigarettes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App