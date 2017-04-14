PIL against Lalu Yadav’s daughter for using CM address

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

A PIL seeking action against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter for allegedly using the address of Bihar CM’s official residence as her residential address in documents before becoming the third director of a company in 2014 was filed in Patna High Court Thursday. Senior advocate Manibhushan Pratap Sengar filed the PIL, demanding action against Chanda Yadav for “misusing a high-profile address for commercial purpose”. The Bihar CM’s official address is 1, Anne Marg.

“It is not just misuse of the CM House address, but also furnishing wrong information to the registrar of companies office,” the plea said.

Lalu Prasad’s family had vacated the CM’s official residence in April 2006 and shifted to 10, Circular Road.

While two other directors of Delight Marketing Company Private Limited — Lalu’s sons and ministers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav — had correctly mentioned their residential address as 10, Circular Road, Chanda mentioned it as 1, Anne Marg.

Chanda became the company’s director on June 26, 2014. She later exited when the company converted to LARA Projects LLP, which has Lalu’s wife and former CM Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi as shareholders. The new company owns a plot at Danapur where a mall is coming up.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said all norms had been complied with. “Let the court see it,” he said. No member of Lalu Prasad’s family spoke on the matter.

