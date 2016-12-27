Pick chauraha where people can punish you: Lalu to PM Modi

Lalu Prasad on Monday. PTI Lalu Prasad on Monday. PTI

STEPPING UP his attack on demonetisation, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pick his “favourite chauraha”, or roundabout, for people to punish him, as Modi’s 50-day deadline for an end to the cash crisis ends on December 30.

Having started its campaign against the “ill-effects of notebandi (note ban)” at the village-level on December 20, RJD leaders will sit on dharna at district headquarters across the state on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at Modi, Lalu tweeted on Monday afternoon, “PM shd chose his favourite chauraha whr ppl cud punish him for creating a chaotic condition in name of demonetisation to fight black money.”

The former Bihar CM was referring to PM’s November 13 remarks in Goa where he had said: “After December 30, if any shortcoming or fault is found in my intentions or action, I am willing to suffer any punishment given by the country at any roundabout the people choose.”