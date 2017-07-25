Physical fitness to be made a criterion for IPS promotion: Government

Rijiju also said the Centre is considering to amend the relevant rules to incorporate a provision that an IPS officer should complete specified number of domain expertise training programme of duration of at least one week before their promotion as DIG, IG and ADG. (Representational Image) Rijiju also said the Centre is considering to amend the relevant rules to incorporate a provision that an IPS officer should complete specified number of domain expertise training programme of duration of at least one week before their promotion as DIG, IG and ADG. (Representational Image)

The government is mulling to amend rules to incorporate physical fitness as a mandatory criterion for promotion of IPS officers to various grades. In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told Lok Sabha the matter is under examination in consultation with stakeholders, and the modalities are under finalisation.

“The government of India is considering to amend the relevant rules to incorporate the criteria of physical fitness as a mandatory measure for promotion of IPS officers to various grades in IPS,” he said.

Replying to another question, Rijiju said the government is considering to amend provisions relating to completion of stipulated number of years in service after probation and criterion of physical fitness as a mandatory measure for promotion of IPS officers.

“The matter is under examination in consultation with stakeholders and modalities are under finalisation,” he said.

Rijiju also said the Centre is considering to amend the relevant rules to incorporate a provision that an IPS officer should complete specified number of domain expertise training programme of duration of at least one week before their promotion as DIG, IG and ADG. The matter is under examination, he said.

