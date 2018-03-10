In big Phulpur roadshow, Akhilesh talks of vikas under SP govt

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in Allahabad Friday. (Ritesh Shukla) Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in Allahabad Friday. (Ritesh Shukla)

In a show of strength on the last day of campaigning ahead of Sunday’s bypolls, Samajwadi Party national president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav led a massive roadshow in Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, which forced large parts of the area into a lockdown, and spoke about development work under the previous SP government.

This was Akhilesh’s first appearance in campaigning for the bypolls in Phulpur.

Akhilesh set out on a 25-km roadshow, passing through the city and suburban Phaphamau, where he held a rally appealing for votes for the “forward-looking work” under the SP government, which, he said, included roads, pension schemes, laptops to students, and help to farmers.

At a public meeting in Phaphamau, Akhilesh made a last-minute pitch for a consolidation of backward caste voters to deny BJP the advantage of fielding a candidate from Kurmi caste in the seat vacated by deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and took potshots at the BJP for “instigating fights between the Yadavs and Kurmis, and Yadavs and Chauhans”.

In a jibe at the BJP’s “development” agenda, Akhilesh said that if the Yogi Adityanath government is so development-oriented, “build an expressway in 22 months, like the one we had built in 23 (months), and we will believe you”.

Stating that before last year’s Assembly polls he sought votes in the name of UP’s vikas (development) under the SP government, “aur vo jaat-paat pe vote maangte hain (they seek votes in the name of caste and community)”, Akhilesh said, “So this time I am appealing for votes on the planks of vikas (development) as well as samikaran (equality).”

